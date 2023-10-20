You might also like

There are just weeks left in HBCU football season, and Week 8 will see some important matchups with playoff and conference championship implications attached to them.

This is especially true in the SIAC, which has a log jam at the top of the conference. They have an abundance of games taking place this weekend that will provide some clarity going forward.

Meanwhile, in the CIAA, the Southern division could be decided as the reigning conference champion fights for an unprecedented sixth straight conference championship appearance.

Here are the 5 Games to Watch in Week 8 of the HBCU football season.

Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State

This weekend, the CIAA South could be decided as the Fayetteville State Broncos host the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls for their homecoming contest.

Fayetteville State, the CIAA South division leader at 5-0 in conference play, currently holds a one-game lead over Johnson C. Smith at 4-1.

With two games left on the schedule, the Broncos would simply need a win in this game to clinch its sixth straight CIAA championship appearance.

The Golden Bulls, however, could make things very interesting in the division with a win, taking first place and potentially appearing in their first CIAA championship game since 1972.

A Johnson C. Smith would give them the lead in the division while also seeing Winston-Salem State have an opportunity to overtake both teams for the crown, provided they win their game against St. Augustine’s.

Allen vs. Miles

In a matchup between times fighting for a SIAC championship slot, the Miles Golden Bears host their homecoming game against the Allen Yellow Jackets.

Allen emphatically kept themselves in the running for an SIAC championship appearance handing Albany State its first conference loss and spoiling its homecoming in the process.

The Yellow Jackets are tasked with spoiling another top contender’s homecoming against a team they have yet to face since returning to the SIAC.

On the other hand, Miles is looking to come one step closer to its fourth SIAC championship appearance in five years.

Norfolk State vs. Howard

MEAC conference play gets underway in week eight of the HBCU football season, seeing the Howard Bison return to Greene Stadium to face the Norfolk State Spartans.

Despite each team holding 2-4 records, both Howard and Norfolk State have played better than these marks and have shown signs of being potential threats to North Carolina Central for the MEAC championship.

While Howard has performed well against FBS opponents, pushing them to the brink, Norfolk State has been competitive in four games against FCS opponents, each being decided by one score.

This will be a key game for both teams looking to put themselves in contention for the MEAC title with a win.

Tuskegee vs. Savannah State

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are looking to get themselves back in the win column when they go on the road to face the Savannah State Tigers.

Tuskegee had its homecoming spoiled, suffering its first conference loss of the season in its last contest against Edward Waters.

After scoring two fourth-quarter touchdowns to take the lead after trailing by 11 points, Tuskegee was upended by an Edward Waters Hail Mary as time expired.

They will be up against a Savannah State team looking to snap a four-game losing streak and avoid its first losing season since returning to the SIAC.

Albany State vs. Edward Waters

Speaking of the team that spoiled Tuskegee’s homecoming, the Edward Waters will face a team that also lost their homecoming contest last weekend in the Albany State Golden Rams.

Edward Waters is currently riding a four-game win streak following its win over Tuskegee. A win would bring the Tigers one step closer to their first winning season since 2004.

On the other end is an Albany State team looking to get themselves back in the win column after losing their homecoming game against Allen.

Albany State is one of six teams fighting for a second-place slot in the SIAC with a 4-1 record in conference play. They are looking to avoid a second straight conference loss, something they have not done since 2017.