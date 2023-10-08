Good morning, folks. It’s Sunday, Oct. 9. Here is your post-football Saturday at a glance from HBCUSports.com.
The defending HBCU national champions continued to impress in non-conference play by knocking off No. 25 Elon on Saturday. Its win over Elon marked the third consecutive victory for North Carolina Central over a ranked FCS opponent dating back to 2022.
Benedict survived a second-half comeback by Miles to stay unbeaten in the SIAC, and Virginia State spoiled homecoming for Bowie State.
Tennessee State finds itself climbing up the OVC standings after another conference win, this time on the road at Kennesaw State.
Keep up with the latest around the HBCU football slate:
- HBCU Sports contributor Chris Stevens provided analysis of Florida A&M’s win over Southern in Saturday’s marquee matchup in the SWAC.
- Howard nearly knocked off a Power 5 school.
- Alcorn State used an 81-yard scoring drive in the final minute to beat Grambling State to turn the SWAC West upside down.
- Jackson State built a 21-point first-quarter lead and cruised to a win over Alabama A&M for the third straight season.
- You can find all the HBCU football scores here.
