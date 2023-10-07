You might also like

You might also like

Saturday’s game was the most points Benedict College allowed since the 2022 NCAA Division II playoffs, but they somehow found themselves still unbeaten when the clock hit all zeroes.

Redshirt freshman running back Zaire Scotland capped a three-touchdown performance with a two-yard scoring run with 2:25 remaining in the game to help the Tigers, ranked 11th all of NCAA Division II, hold off a gallant Miles College team 27-24, improving their record to 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in SIAC play.

The Tigers and Golden Bears (4-2, 3-1 SIAC) compiled four turnovers in the first quarter, leading to a Miles Tory field goal from 27 yards out to give MC an early 3-0 lead.

Benedict countered with scoring runs of one and 34 yards from Scotland, sandwiched around a 73-yard catch and run touchdown from sophomore wide receiver Nicholas Sowell. Sowell caught nine passes for 174 yards on the afternoon.

Trailing 21-3 at the half, Miles turned to reserve quarterback Kamren Ivory, and he sparked a Golden Bears rally, first finding tight end Travaunta Abner for a 42-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, then starting the fourth quarter with a Houdini escape routine that turned into a 14-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Riley to shrink the Benedict lead to 21-16.

After the Miles defense stuffed Benedict on 4th and 2, Ivory led another scoring drive, this time doing the honors himself on a 22-yard QB keeper, then finding Abner for the two-point conversion to give Miles a 24-21 lead.

Benedict countered, led by another clutch throw from Aeneas Dennis to Sowell, who barreled down to the Miles two-yard line, setting the stage for Scotland’s game-winning run.

Miles had one final chance with 50 seconds left but could not reach midfield before time expired.

Dennis completed 21 of 37 passes for 286 yards, while Scotland carried the ball 12 times for 70 yards to lead Benedict.

Ivory completed 10 of 13 passes for 164 yards, while receiver Jaih Andrews caught five passes for 97 yards to lead Miles.

Benedict will host Fort Valley State in a critical SIAC matchup in primetime Thursday night, Oct. 12, on ESPN 2 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, while Miles visits Morehouse College on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. EST.