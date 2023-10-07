You might also like

You might also like

The North Carolina Central Eagles added another non-conference win, defeating nationally-ranked Elon 34-23.

This improves NC Central’s record to a perfect 4-0 against FCS competition, including a second straight win over a CAA opponent (third overall).

This marks the second straight season the Eagles have defeated a nationally ranked opponent (they beat New Hampshire last season).

Davius Richard once again had a big performance on the ground, rushing for 114 yards and three touchdowns. This gives him seven in the past two games and ten overall (leads MEAC).

Richard added 171 passing yards, completing 21-of-35 attempts and a touchdown.

Aiding the Eagles’ quarterback in the backfield was Mookie Collier, who contributed 95 rushing yards on 11 attempts and a touchdown.

Trailing 10-0 at the end of the first quarter, NC Central put the game entirely in its favor, scoring 28 unanswered points over the next two quarters.

The Eagles’ defense played a huge role in the team’s run, compiling 14 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. Quantez Mansfield led the charge with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

North Carolina Central will now enter a bye week, returning to the field on Thursday, October 19, to play its conference opener against Morgan State.