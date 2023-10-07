You might also like

Florida A&M saw their halftime lead disappear early in the fourth quarter, only to snatch it back for good at the end.

Jeremy Moussa’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Jamari Gassett snapped a 19-all tie, and the Rattlers’ defense held firm, defeating Southern 26-19 to remain unbeaten in SWAC games.

Southern (2-3 overall, 2-1 SWAC) took a 19-16 lead three minutes and 38 seconds into the fourth quarter when running back Corey Russell dove in from a yard away.



The Rattlers (5-1 overall, 4-0 SWAC) responded with a drive that ended in a 30-yard field goal from Cameron Griffin to tie the game at 19. After FAMU’s defense got a stop, Moussa engineered a final drive that ended with a pass across the middle to Gassett, who broke one Jaguar title and scurried into the end zone for the winning score.

Southern got to midfield with under a minute to go, but a sack by Anthony Dunn Jr. pushed the Jaguars’ back, and Harold Blood’s last-gasp pass on 4th and long fell short.

Moussa threw 53 times, completing 31 of those attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns. Marcus Riley was FAMU’s leading receiver, catching seven passes for 97 yards.

Blood completed 11 of 19 attempts for 190 yards, and Gary Quarles Jr. led Southern with 80 rushing yards on 12 carries. Receiver Chandler Whitfield caught four passes for 88 yards, including a 72-yard bomb from Blood in the second quarter that gave Southern a 12-9 lead late in the second quarter.