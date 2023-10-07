You might also like

Tennessee State got on the scoreboard first and never trailed on the way to a 27-20 win over Kennesaw State Saturday afternoon on the road at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

The victory improved Tennessee State’s record to 3-2 on the season, while the Owls fell to 1-5.

Jordan Gant totaled 105 yards to lead the Tigers’ ground attack and added two touchdowns in the game, picking up 5.8 yards per carry along the way. Draylen Ellis also tacked on 13 yards on the ground.

Da’Shon Davis reeled in three catches for 59 yards.

Jeremiah Josephs led the Tennessee State defensive effort, collecting seven tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one interception. Terrell Allen added eight tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. Eriq George had five tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1 1/2 sacks in the win.

The Tigers won the turnover battle in Saturday’s game, forcing one turnover while avoiding any turnovers

Defensively, Tennessee State held up fairly well against the Kennesaw State offensive attack, holding the Owls to 261 total yards.

The Tigers kept Kennesaw State under 150 yards on both the ground and through the air, allowing 144 passing and 117 rushing yards. The Tigers’ defense disrupted Kennesaw State’s backfield all game, collecting four sacks and eight total tackles for loss.

Tennessee State’s offense made the most of its visits to the red zone, scoring on three of its three trips, with all of those scores being touchdowns.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard first and jumped out to a 3-0 lead with 12:16 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers then extended their lead to 10-0 with another score.

After Kennesaw State evened the game at 10-10, Tennessee State responded with 46 seconds left in the second quarter with a 41-yard field goal to jump back ahead 13-10. The Tigers continued to increase their lead, scoring again to go ahead 20-10.

Tennessee State kept building its advantage after Kennesaw State made it a 20-17 game, scoring again with 12:15 left in the fourth quarter to make the score 27-17. Tennessee State didn’t score again, and Kennesaw State tacked on three more points to finish off the game.

Courtesy: Tennessee State Athletics