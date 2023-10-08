You might also like

Jada Byers rushed for 246 yards and two touchdowns as Virginia Union raised its record to 5-1, downing Elizabeth City State 42-20 on Saturday.

VUU’s Ricky Key, Jr., hauled in two touchdown passes on three receptions while teammate Donald Gatling picked off an errant ECSU pass and returned it 45 yards for a score.

“I say this week after week, but every conference win feels great, especially since we’re doing it on the road,” said VUU Head Football Coach Dr. Alvin Parker. “These guys responded well and did a lot of great things. There were a lot of good plays made on both sides of the ball, and Elizabeth City made some good plays as well. (ECSU) Coach Marcus Hilliard had his guys ready and focused, but we were focused too, and it was a great game.”

The win was a Virginia Union school record 13th straight victory in a road game.

The Panthers’ defense also played a big role in the game. VUU, which leads the nation in rushing defense, allowed only 10 rushing yards and intercepted four passes.

