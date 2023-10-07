You might also like

Jackson State scored 21 unanswered first-quarter points en route to a 45-30 win over Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge on Saturday.

With the win, JSU improved its record on the season to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division. AAMU fell to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Jackson State’s Jacobian Morgan scored his second and third touchdowns of the season in the opening quarter on 3 and 1-yard runs, respectively, to help set the pace for the Tigers.

Running back Ahmad Miller added the other first-stanza score when he scored on a 38-yard run, his first touchdown of the season.

The Bulldogs would get on the board in the second quarter when Xavier Lankford ran in from the 1-yard line to narrow their deficit to 21-7. However, JSU tagged on 14 more points before intermission and went into the locker room with a commanding 35-7 lead.

Jackson State started the second half scoring when kicker Dylan Watson connected on a 40-yard field goal at the 11:09 mark of the third quarter, extending the Tigers’ lead to 38-7. The Bulldogs scored 15 points to close the gap to 38-22.

Both teams added touchdowns in the final quarter. Jackson State scored on a Jason Brown 15-yard strike to Seven McGee with 13:34 to play. AAMU answered on a Xavier Lankford to Darin Turner 7-yard connection with 11:12 remaining.

For the game, Brown completed 14 of 26 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns, while Irv Mulligan rushed for 115 yards on 23 carries.

The Bulldogs were led by Cameron Young’s eight receptions for 110 yards and a TD.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics