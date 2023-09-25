The Alabama State football player who was captured on video hitting a security guard on Saturday night during the team’s game at Florida A&M was arrested, according to a police report.

Jacob Freeman, a wide receiver, was taken into custody and booked into the Leon County Jail on a battery complaint after being arrested by Florida A&M University Police Freeman was arrested by the FAMU Police Department, according to the booking report.

Freeman was taken into custody after he hit a Bragg Memorial Stadium security guard in the face who had attempted to intervene in an exchange between him and fans seated in the bleachers near the Alabama State bench.

Video footage shows Freeman yelling at Florida A&M fans as the security guard attempts to intervene. Freeman then strikes the guard in the face with his right hand.

i hope yall bus break down on the darkest part of I-10.. man was tryna do his job and you throwing a tantrum at your big age 😂 pic.twitter.com/teysLep1bx — stunna ✨ (@takeyviaa) September 24, 2023

Freeman, who transferred to Alabama State from Georgia State, was immediately suspended from the team.

“The incident that the kid had was unfortunate, and he was 100 percent to blame. We can’t have that. It is a bad representation of himself, Alabama State, and the SWAC conference,” said head coach Eddie Robinson Jr Monday during the SWAC coaches’ media availability. “He understands that incidents like that are a mistake, but you still have to suffer the consequences. That’s how life goes. He understands that, and he’s remorseful, but at the same time, he has to go through the process of his actions.”

Freeman has since been released from custody, though it has not been determined whether he will return to the football team.