Texas Southern quarterback Andrew Body has yet to appear in a football game since the season opener while he nurses an injury.

When he will play again is not known, though head coach Clarence McKinney announced that Body will reveal that himself on social media.

“Without giving away medical information, we are going to allow Andrew to put out a statement,” said McKinney. “He will put out a statement about what he wants to inform the world about his situation, and we will allow him to handle that via social media.”

McKinney did not indicate when Body would make a statement.

For the season, Body has completed 18 of 38 passes for 286 yards with three TDs and three interceptions in the season-opener against Prairie View. He also rushed for 64 yards on 10 carries.

In his place, backup Jace Wilson has started the last three games. The freshman threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-23 loss to Grambling State on Saturday.