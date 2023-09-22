You might also like

You might also like

If Week 3 of the HBCU marching band season was any indication of what the rest of the season will bring us, we all are in for a treat.

Last week’s halftime performances provided us with a number of surprises that made selecting our top five HBCU halftime shows that much more of a challenge.

Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 3.

5. Prairie View A&M (vs. SMU)

Performed at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas



4. Alcorn State (vs. McNeese State)

Performed at Spinks-Casem Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi



3. Miles (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas



2. Savannah State (vs. Clark Atlanta)

Performed at T.A. White Stadium, Savannah, Georgia



1. Florida A&M (vs. University of West Florida)

Performed at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

