If Week 3 of the HBCU marching band season was any indication of what the rest of the season will bring us, we all are in for a treat.
Last week’s halftime performances provided us with a number of surprises that made selecting our top five HBCU halftime shows that much more of a challenge.
Below are the top five HBCU band halftime shows of Week 3.
5. Prairie View A&M (vs. SMU)
Performed at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
4. Alcorn State (vs. McNeese State)
Performed at Spinks-Casem Stadium, Lorman, Mississippi
3. Miles (vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff)
Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas
2. Savannah State (vs. Clark Atlanta)
Performed at T.A. White Stadium, Savannah, Georgia
1. Florida A&M (vs. University of West Florida)
Performed at Bragg Memorial Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
