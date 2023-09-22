The HBCU football ranks are rife with impact performers, and with another robust slate of games on tap for Saturday, several players could be game-breakers. Here are three players who fit that category to watch.

David Wright | Quarterback | Allen University

At 3-0, the Allen University Yellow Jackets have been one of the early surprises of the SIAC. David Wright has been a key component of Allen’s unblemished record.

Last week, the sophomore signal caller completed 30 of 53 passes for 411 yards and 5 touchdowns, four of which came in the fourth quarter, as the Yellow Jackets roared back from 23 points down in the game’s final period to stun Kentucky State 34-30.

Wright’s performance earned him SIAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. On the season, Wright completed 56-of-95 passes for 945 yards, 5 touchdowns, and two interceptions. Wright and the Yellow Jackets face a Central State (1-2, 0-1) team that allows 27 points per game and the second-most yards per game in the SIAC at 440 yards per contest.

Anthony Dunn Jr. | Defensive Lineman | Florida A&M

Through the season’s first three games, opposing offensive lines have had difficulty blocking Dunn. The Rattlers’ defensive lineman has recorded at least 1/2 sacks in FAMU’s three contests, including a pair against Jackson State and West Florida.

Dunn may have his work cut out for him Saturday, as the Alabama State Hornets have allowed six sacks on the season, the third-fewest in the SWAC.

Malachi Langley | Wide Receiver | Lincoln University

Langley has recorded no fewer than 116 receiving yards in the Lions’ first three contests, which came in Lincoln’s last contest, a 20-17 defeat against Fayetteville State.

The sophomore wideout has already hauled in 17 receptions for 448 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 26.35 yards per catch. Langley averages 149.3 yards per game, 62 yards more than the next most productive receiver in the CIAA.