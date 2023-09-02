You might also like

You might also like

The Virginia State Trojans kicked off their season with an impressive 33-24 win over the Norfolk State Spartans.

It was a wild ending for the Trojans that could have seen a completely different outcome after an unfortunate mistake in the final seconds.

With six seconds remaining, Virginia State had the ball on fourth down on its own five-yard line, holding a 27-24 lead. Looking to run out the clock, the team opted to keep the offense on the field rather than punting to Norfolk State, risking a return for a touchdown.

The Trojans lined up and snapped the ball in hopes of trying to milk the clock.

However, the defensive pressure got to them, and instead of taking the sack, he ran out of bounds with one second left on the clock.

With new life, the Spartans now had a chance to kick a game-tying field goal. Lining up to attempt the kick, the snap went over the head of the kicker and the Trojans returned down the other end for a touchdown, securing the victory.

You will not see a CRAZIER ending than this today! Virginia State wins a wild one against Norfolk State 🤯

pic.twitter.com/DQ9EoAoAH0 — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) September 2, 2023

The CIAA has now won two games against the MEAC in week one. Along with Virginia State’s victory, the Bowie State Bulldogs pulled out a 22-11 win against Delaware State.

Trojans running back Upton Bailey was the star of the show, finishing with 184 rushing yards on 18 attempts, including an 80-yard touchdown run.

Meanwhile, backup running back Kymani Clarke also had a big game with 89 rushing yards on 12 attempts and a touchdown.

Quarterback Steve “Romelo” Williams produced 133 passing yards, completing 13-of-19 pass attempts and throwing a touchdown.

Miqueal Pillow-Smiley made his presence felt for the Trojans’ defense, recording five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Willie Drew also had a huge impact, with two pass breakups and an interception.

Norfolk State wide receiver Andre Pegeus led the Spartans with three receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen White did all he could for the Spartans on special teams, averaging 29.3 yards on four kick returns.