Bowie State came into Saturday’s season-opening contest at Delaware State University just looking to play a good game against a Division I program.

The Bulldogs played well enough to win, and that’s just what they did, using a swarming defense and opportunistic offense to surprise the Hornets 22-11, spoiling the home debut of new Hornets head coach Lee Hull.

“We’ve got a lot to stuff clean up on, but it’s always good to put one in the ‘W’ column,” Bowie State head coach Kyle Jackson said. “It was the first game, so there were some jitters and mistakes, so we still have a lot of work to do.”

“We had a lot of trust in our coaches and each other as a unit,” said graduate senior linebacker Uvel Paul, who recorded three sacks on the afternoon. “This whole week, we’ve just been focusing on being one of 11.”

Each side of Bowie State’s 11 came up with a big play. After forcing a three-and-out on DSU’s first series, quarterback Amir Jenkins dialed up a 48 yard-pass play to receiver Christopher Ferguson that put the Bulldogs in business. Three plays later, running back Kevon Campbell pushed his way into from four yards out to give BSU a lead they would never lose.

The game was effectively over on the first play of the second quarter. After Hornets QB Aaron Angelos completed a pass to Ny’Ghee Lolley, the ball was dislodged from the DSU receiver by Mychale Salahuddin and bounced along the left sideline.

Sophomore Jadon Carter scooped it up on a hop and raced 19 yards to pay dirt and after the Bulldogs swinging gate conversion formation allowed Khalif Welch to walk into the end zone for two points, Bowie led 15-0 just one minute into the second quarter.

“I knew they were throwing that bubble screen, so I just stayed outside,” Carter explained. “Our safety made that play. I just picked it up and took it in.”

The Bowie offense won the time of possession battle by nearly two minutes (30:55 to 29:05) thanks to Jenkins, who completed 18 of 25 passes for 247 yards in his first collegiate start.

“It was great to get the guys going and involved,” Jenkins said. “We’re already counted out as a D-II team, so it really means a lot to get a win against a D-I team.”

Bowie’s other touchdown came on a one-yard run from quarterback Asa Williams. Nathan Wilson kicked a 31-yard field goal for DelState and sophomore quarterback Marqui Adams came on late to add a touchdown for the Hornets, a 13-yard pass to receiver Khyheem Waleed.