The 2023 edition of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, featuring Jackson State and South Carolina State, was — for the first time — broadcast live before a national audience on ABC.

A rematch of the 2021 Celebration Bowl, Jackson State, led by first-year head coach T.C. Taylor, the Tigers won the season opener over the Bulldogs, 37-7.

A halftime contest also featured the two HBCU marching bands in Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South and South Carolina State’s Marching 101. However, there was no scoring system to determine a winner.

So, in the spirit of friendly competition, we will ask our readers to decide.

Take a moment to watch both halftime performances and then participate in our poll below.

South Carolina State

Jackson State

The poll will close Friday (Sept. 1) at 11:59 p.m.