The 2023 edition of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, featuring Jackson State and South Carolina State, was — for the first time — broadcast live before a national audience on ABC.
A rematch of the 2021 Celebration Bowl, Jackson State, led by first-year head coach T.C. Taylor, the Tigers won the season opener over the Bulldogs, 37-7.
A halftime contest also featured the two HBCU marching bands in Jackson State’s Sonic Boom of the South and South Carolina State’s Marching 101. However, there was no scoring system to determine a winner.
So, in the spirit of friendly competition, we will ask our readers to decide.
Take a moment to watch both halftime performances and then participate in our poll below.
South Carolina State
Jackson State
The poll will close Friday (Sept. 1) at 11:59 p.m.
Jackal State was absolutely amazing Saturday. They sound phenomenally epic for week one after band camp. They were hands down the best band.
JSU We got the BEST BAND IN THE LAND SONIC BOOM 💥 OF THE SOUTH🐯💙