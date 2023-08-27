You might also like

Eight of the best HBCU marching bands in the country participated in the annual National Battle of the Bands in Houston at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

The participating bands included Florida A&M, Langston University, Mississippi Valley State, Norfolk State, Southern University, Tennessee State, Texas Southern, and Virginia State.

A musical exhibition that has quickly become a staple event in HBCU culture, the NBOTB doesn’t announce winners. But that doesn’t mean we here at HBCU Sports can’t poll our readers to determine the best band performance.

Look at the videos below of each band’s performance, and then participate in our poll to select the band with the best performance.

Florida A&M

Langston University

Mississippi Valley State

Norfolk State

Southern

Tennessee State

Texas Southern

Virginia State

The poll will close Friday (Sept. 1) at 11:59 p.m.