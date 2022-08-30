Chelsey Lucas, who was fired by Grambling State before coaching her first game amid an investigation into how she handled the volleyball program, has found a new landing spot.

On Tuesday, Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona, announced it hired Lucas to be its next women’s volleyball coach.

“This is truly a blessing for myself to be in an environment that is helping me grow, by allowing me to improve players’ lives through volleyball,” said Lucas in a statement. “I want to thank our AD, Brad Clifford, and the hiring committee for entrusting me with the volleyball program. This is a place where you are able to build your personality beyond its normal limitations. Let’s go, Roughriders.”

Lucas, who was hired by Grambling in February after a three-year stint at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, drew criticism for allegedly attempting to purge the roster of current players. She was later fired by the university after the school had sought a legal firm to investigate the volleyball team.

After she was let go in July, Lucas denied any wrongdoing and claimed Grambling did not provide an explanation for her removal.

“There was a calculated plan to get me fired. And this was bought up to the (Grambling) administration. This was bought up to me by a player. This was bought up to just (the) overall administration knowing that there was a calculated plan to get me fired.”

Lucas also alleged that during a meeting with athletic director Trayveon Scott was instructed to cut the entire team.

“I turned around in that same meeting and told him no,” said Lucas. “That’s not what we want to do.”

As far as where the roster stands now, Lucas said the program “still have a couple of girls” remaining from last year’s team.

The former Grambling volleyball player also was disappointed that the school did not do enough — in her estimation — to protect her reputation as criticism mounted.

In a statement, the school said, “the decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program.”

Grambling earlier this month hired former North Carolina Central assistant Paige Phillips as head coach.