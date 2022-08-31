You might also like

As Tennessee State’s football team prepares for their season opener against East Washington this Saturday, head coach Eddie George has named Austin Peay transfer Draylen Ellis the team’s starting quarterback.

Ellis was named the team’s starter ahead of Chayil Garnett, an Auburn transfer.

Ellis comes to Tennessee State following two seasons with Austin Peay racking up numerous Ohio Valley Conference awards. These include the OVC co-Freshman of the Year in the 2020-2021 spring season, the OVC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and OVC All-Second Team in the 2021 fall season.

Tennessee State University Coach Eddie George has named Draylen Ellis Starting QB as the Tigers travel to take on Eastern Washington University Sat at 3pm pic.twitter.com/YM8jiQBDi2 — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) August 30, 2022

The former Austin Peay quarterback led the conference in passing yards per game (291.8) and passing touchdowns (19) while ranking third in completion percentage (54%) last season.

This included three games in which he recorded at least 300 passing yards and had over 250 passing yards in all but one game.

He transferred to Tennessee State in May in lieu of offers from Eastern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Mississippi Valley State, and Incarnate Word. He has three years of eligibility remaining.