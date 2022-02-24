Former Grambling State player and championship coach Doug Williams expressed displeasure that the program hired former Baylor coach Art Briles as offensive coordinator.

“I’m not a fan at all,” Williams told the Washington Post. “I’m very, very disappointed in Grambling, I really am … I talked to the AD a couple times. They knew where I stood, but they did it and if that’s what they want to do, that’s fine. I’m out.”

Williams, who played under the legendary Eddie Robinson and himself led the Tigers to four SWAC titles and a Black National Championship over nine seasons as head coach during two stints, was disheartened Grambling hired Briles.

Briles hadn’t coached at the college level since he was fired in 2016 amid sexual assault allegations within the football program.

Also read: Grambling State AD confirms school hires Art Briles as offensive coordinator

“I don’t know why Grambling State had to go be the one to hire him… If I support them (Grambling), I condone it,” said Williams.

Athletic director Trayvean Scott on Thursday defended the school’s decision to bring Briles aboard despite the controversy surrounding his exit from Baylor.

“I think the guy just wants to coach and lead men,” Scott said. “We’re not talking about a perfect situation or devaluing things done in the past and how it has affected people. He’s sympathetic and empathetic about what went on.”