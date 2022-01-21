From the moment Grambling State announced the hiring of Hue Jackson as the school’s head football coach back in early December, the former NFL head coach has created a national buzz in the number of high profile recruits who’ve since committed to play for the program.

That trend continued this week when Myron Green, the nation’s No. 2 ranked junior college defensive linemen, announced his plans to continue his college career playing for the Tigers.

“After a long talk with God and my family I’ll be Committing to Grambling State University. Thank you to everyone who helped me on this journey to make this happen,” Green said on Twitter Thursday.

After a long talk with God and my family I’ll be Committing to Grambling State University .Thank you to everyone who helped me on this journey to make this happen..#Gramfam🐅 #thisistheg @JUCOFFrenzy @JuCoFootballACE pic.twitter.com/TOBs7qnDpY — Kweku (@Myrongreen47) January 20, 2022

The 6-foot-5, 317 pounder is a 3-star JUCO prospect out of Itawamba Community College, who also played at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans.

Green’s commitment comes shortly after former Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush announced his plans to transfer to Grambling State after previously announcing his plans to play for Southern.