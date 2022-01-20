In a recruiting season already defined by landmark flips, the latest involved heated in-state HBCU Louisiana rivals.

Just days after making a verbal commitment to Southern, former Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush pivoted and announced he was instead is transferring to Grambling State.

“After praying to The Most High, and having long exhausting conversations with my parents, I’ve made the decision to decommit from Southern University, Bush wrote on Twitter Thursday. “I’ll be committing to Grambling State University and Coach Hue along with his staff!#GramFam.”

Bush, a four-star prospect out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, appeared in just one game for Arkansas in 2021 before entering the transfer portal, has three years of eligibility remaining.

The Bayou Classic just got a bit interesting.