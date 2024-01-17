You might also like

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football program revealed its 2024 schedule on Wednesday evening. The upcoming slate features 12 games, including five homes games, two neutral site classics and one game versus an FBS opponent.

2024 ushers in a new era of Grambling State football as it will mark the debut of new head coach Mickey Joseph.

GSU begins the season on Aug. 31 in Lafyette, La. versus the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. It will mark the second meeting all-time between GSU and UL and the first time since 2018.

On Sept. 7, the Tigers welcome Tuskegee to town for the 2024 home opener. This year’s game marks the first contest between GSU and TU since 1949.

An unfamiliar foe emerges on the slate in week three as Grambling State travels to Texas A&M-Commerce of the Southland Conference for the first meeting all-time between the two programs.

Grambling State returns to the friendly confines of Harris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium to square off against Jackson State on Sept. 21 in a non-conference game.

The Tigers sets its sight on the Lone Star State and the State Fair Classic to battle Prairie View A&M at the Cotton Bowl.

After a bye week, Grambling State gears up for back-to-back home games. On Oct. 12, GSU hosts Alcorn State. Homecoming 2024 is scheduled for Oct. 19 versus University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

GSU then hits the road for a pair of away games. On Oct. 26, the G-Men make the trek to Houston, Texas to face Texas Southern before opening the month of November with a road tilt at Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 2.

Grambling State’s home finale and Senior Day is set for Nov. 9 when Alabama State pays a visit to Robinson Stadium.

On Nov. 16, GSU visits Huntsville, Ala. for a showdown with Alabama A&M.

The Tigers close the regular season in New Orleans, La. for the 51st annual Bayou Classic versus Southern University on Nov. 30.

Information on game times and season tickets will be released at a later date.

2024 Grambling State Football Schedule

Aug. 31 – at Louisiana

Cajun Field – Lafayette, La.

GAME DAY COLOR – WHITE

Sept. 7 – vs. Tuskegee

Harris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium – Grambling, La.

GAME DAY COLOR – BLACK

Sept. 14 – at Texas A&M Commerce

Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium – Commerce, Texas

GAME DAY COLOR – WHITE

Sept. 21 – vs. Jackson State

Harris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium – Grambling, La.

GAME DAY COLOR – GOLD

Sept. 28 – vs. Prairie View A&M / State Fair Classic

Cotton Bowl – Dallas, Texas

GAME DAY COLOR – BLACK

Oct. 12 – vs. Alcorn State

Harris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium – Grambling, La.

GAME DAY COLOR – PINK (Breast Cancer Awareness)

Oct. 19 – vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff / HOMECOMING

Harris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium – Grambling, La.

GAME DAY COLOR – BLACK

Oct. 26 – at Texas Southern

Shell Energy Stadium – Houston, Texas

GAME DAY COLOR – GOLD

Nov. 2 – at Bethune-Cookman

Daytona Stadium – Daytona Beach, Fla.

GAME DAY COLOR – WHITE

Nov. 9 – vs. Alabama State / SENIOR DAY

Harris-Williams Field at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium – Grambling, La.

GAME DAY COLOR – GOLD

Nov. 16 – at Alabama A&M

Louis Crews Stadium – Huntsville, Ala.

GAME DAY COLOR – WHITE

Nov. 30 – vs. Southern / 51st Annual Bayou Classic

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics