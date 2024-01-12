You might also like

In the backdrop of Florida A&M celebrating its HBCU national championship at a campus rally on Friday was the still unresolved head coach situation that has cast a noticeable shadow over the football program in recent weeks.

A recent report that Florida A&M has targeted Fort Valley State head coach Shawn Gibbs to replace Willie Simmons resulted in a firestorm of criticism that resulted in the school’s national alumni association rendering a no-confidence vote this week against Athletic Director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes.

A contingent of players and stakeholders have requested Sykes make an internal hire for the open football position instead of going outside the program.

Among the players, the current interim head coach James Colzie, who was on hand at Friday’s championship rally, is the preferred candidate.

In an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, Colzie indicated that he’s spoken with Sykes about the job and is hopeful he will be appointed head coach.

Coach Colzie will be stepping in as the interim head coach. In two seasons with the Rattlers, Colzie served as the assistant head coach and led the cornerbacks group that included All-SWAC selections in Kendall Bohler, Eric Smith, and BJ Bohler.#FAMU | #Rattlers | #OurTime pic.twitter.com/FxQau45CCV — Florida A&M Football 🏈 (@FAMU_FB) January 1, 2024

“You hope at the end of the day, everyone does what’s best for Florida A&M, and I think that’s where we’re headed,” Colzie said. “When you lose a big-time figure like Coach Simmons, you want to make sure you get the right piece. I’m extremely optimistic that I’ll get the opportunity to lead our young men.”

Kelvin Dean, a running back who played a big part in the Rattlers championship, reiterated support for Colzie.

“We know the perfect guy to lead us. We’re all lobbying for coach James Colzie,” Dean said. “We just pray and hope they make the right decision so we keep our team together and go back and do the same thing.”