The NCAA proposed one resolution that could affect the Division II HBCU football failed while passing another that is more encouraging.

For one, Proposal 2024-5, which would’ve given automatic football tournament bids to conference champions was opposed, meaning that the current system of Super Regions and the formula that decides those teams will soldier on for another year.

This means the opportunities for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference to have multiple teams in the national tournament will be limited, even though both conferences have placed several teams in the past.

A very encouraging resolution, Proposal 2024-1, did pass, which means that Division II schools can now participate in Week 0 competition. Several HBCU stakeholders have called for a CIAA-SIAC challenge similar to the Cricket MEAC/SWAC challenge which happens during Week 0 of the Division I season.