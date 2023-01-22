You might also like

The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band is the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year after being named one of four finalists on Jan. 12.

In a week-long poll conducted from Jan. 14 through Jan. 21, the Spartan Legion secured over 44 percent of the 207,933 total votes tabulated with 91,814 votes.

Of the remaining finalists, Southern University finished second in the polling with 66,668 votes, followed by Alabama State (33,154) and Texas Southern (16,297).

Under the direction of William H. Beathea, the Spartan Legion last won the award in 2019. In addition to receiving the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year Award, HBCU Sports will also make a $2500 donation to the band program.

Below are some notable moments for the Spartan Legion Marching Band from the 2022 marching season

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 3.

Ranked No. 2 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 4.

Ranked No. 1 on the list of top five halftime shows from Week 7.

Ranked No. 8 and No. 16 on the list of top 20 cover songs of 2022 by HBCU bands for “Over” by Lucky Daye and “Feels Like Summer” by Childish Gambino.

Norfolk State, “Feels Like Summer (Childish Gambino)

Norfolk State, “Over” (Lucky Daye)

Ranked No. 3 on the list of top 10 HBCU band halftime shows of 2022.