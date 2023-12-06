Recently retired South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough said Tuesday night that he is responsible for selecting his successor.

“I’m going to pick the guy. I’m picking the guy here. I’m actually the guy who is responsible,” Pough said on the HBCU Nightly podcast. “So he gonna come in here in another few days here, and we’re gonna have us a guy, and he is going to be somebody that I can tell you that our guys are loved and will do a good job with.”

It was recently reported that South Carolina State had offered the job to Benedict head coach Chennis Berry, who is also coveted by other HBCUs, including Southern, Grambling, and Texas Southern.

“The next guy will be a person who will be here for some time, I think. Nobody can see into the future and tell you what exactly is going to transpire through the daily routine of life,” said Pough. “But at the same time, I think we’ll be in good hands going forward. I think at that point, it won’t be long before it’ll be another ten years before y’all say, ‘Dang boy. They got another guy for ten years.’”

Pough, who had coached at South Carolina State for 22 seasons, the longest stint in HBCU football, said he’d like the school to hire a person who has longevity.

“We feel like we kind of like the Pittsburgh Steelers tradition. We don’t necessarily do coaches every so many odd years,” said Pough. “So if you’re going to be here, then come on in here and be here, as a player, as a coach, whatever.”