Chennis Berry, who had been one of the most coveted coaches in HBCU football, has reportedly agreed to a deal that would make him the next head coach at South Carolina State.

HBCU Gameday initially reported that Berry and South Carolina State had agreed to a deal in principle.

Berry was considered a candidate for several HBCU openings after rebuilding Benedict to a Division II power, including consecutive trips to the postseason.

On Tuesday night, retired coach Buddy Pough indicated on the HBCU Nightly podcast that he would select his successor.

“I’m going to pick the guy. I’m picking the guy here. I’m actually the guy who is responsible,” Pough. “So he gonna come in here in another few days here, and we’re gonna have us a guy, and he is going to be somebody that I can tell you that our guys are loved and will do a good job with.”

He had been tied to openings at Southern and Texas Southern, HBCU Sports confirmed. Berry previously had stints as an assistant at Morris Brown, Kentucky State, Fort Valley State, North Carolina A&T and was the offensive coordinator at Southern.

If the South Carolina State Board of Trustees approves a contract, Berry will replace longtime coach Buddy Pough, who spent 21 years at the program and led the Bulldogs to a Celebration Bowl and Black National Championship in 2021.