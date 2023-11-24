You might also like

Alabama A&M quarterback Quincy Casey has entered the transfer portal.

“Bulldog Nation will forever be home. With that, I will continue my I will continue to follow my dream by answering my name in the transfer portal with one year left as a grad transfer,” Casey wrote on Twitter Friday. “Pressure is a privilege.”

In eight games this past season, Casey threw for 1,495 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. His best performance came on Sept. 21 when he threw for 328 yards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Casey also posted a season-high in TD passes, with four against Tuskegee.



Casey, however, did split time during the season with Xavier Lankford.

This won’t be the first time Casey has decided to move on from a SWAC East school. After the 2021 season, Casey, then at Jackson State, left the program.

In 11 games with the Tigers, Casey threw for 1,113 yards, four touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His best overall performance came in the spring 2021 season when he went 30-of-47 for 323 yards and four TDs in a 52-43 shootout loss to the Bulldogs.

In his first year with Alabama A&M, Casey threw for 1,088 yards, five TDs and eight interceptions in 2022.