The latest installment of the ESPN HBCU Band of the Year rankings is out, and there has been a shift in the polls at Division I and Division 2 levels.

At Division I, Jackson State is a firm No. 1, followed by Prairie View, North Carolina A&T, Tennessee State and Southern to round out the top five.

November rankings are here. Swipe to see how bands ranked in each category ➡️ pic.twitter.com/q4dmWjO027 — Band of the Year (@ESPNBOTY) November 21, 2023

The Division II/NAIA rankings presented a bit of a surprise this week.

Savannah State is the new No.1 in the rankings. Virginia State is No. 2, and Florida Memorial is third. Winston Salem State is No. 4, and Tuskegee is No. 5. The rest of the rankings are made up of Central State, Morehouse Kentucky State, Miles, and Benedict.