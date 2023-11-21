You might also like

Three HBCU football coaches on Tuesday were named finalists for the FCS Coach of the Year award.

Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons, Howard coach Larry Scott, and North Carolina Central coach Trei Oliver were among 20 finalists for the 2023 Eddie Robinson Award by Stats Perform.

The award, first presented in 1987 and in its 37th season, is named for legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson.

The winner, to be selected by a national voting panel, will be announced on Dec. 7 and honored at the FCS National Awards Banquet on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas, on the eve of the FCS championship game.

Scott led Howard to a 6-5 overall record and 4-1 mark in the MEAC en route to the Bison first outright conference championship since 1993. Howard will play in the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16 in Atlanta.

Simmons was brilliant once again at FAMU, leading the Rattlers to a 10-1 record and an undefeated record in the SWAC. Under Simmons, the Rattlers have gone 22-2 over the last three seasons and will play in the SWAC championship game for the first time in school history.

Oliver led the Eagles to another solid season, going 9-2 and earning an FCS postseason bid for the first time in program history.