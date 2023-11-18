You might also like

You might also like

HOUSTON — Arkansas-Pine Bluff overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat Texas Southern 35-34 Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium.

The game began with Texas Southern taking an early lead. LaDarius Owens scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, contributing to a 21-0 advantage. The second quarter saw further scoring from Texas Southern, including a 96-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Canary Simmons and a 33-yard field goal by Gustavo Romero, bringing the halftime score to 31-7 in favor of Texas Southern.

In the third quarter, UAPB started to close the gap. Quarterback Mekhi Hagens connected with Kenji Lewis for a 17-yard touchdown pass, but the extra point attempt was blocked, making the score 31-13. Texas Southern added a field goal, extending their lead to 34-13.

Hagens scored a fourth-quarter 4-yard touchdown and completed a two-point conversion. This was followed by a 30-yard blocked punt return for a touchdown by Elijah Jenkins and another 5-yard touchdown run by Hagens, with Dean Sarris kicking the extra point.

Hagens threw for 193 yards and had two rushing touchdowns, while Michael Jamerson added 113 receiving yards for Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Owens had 143 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Texas Southern, and Jace Wilson threw for 143 yards.

UAPB concludes the season with a record of 2-9 (1-7 SWAC), and Texas Southern ends the season 3-8 (2-6 SWAC).