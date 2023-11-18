You might also like

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are headed to the SWAC championship game for the second time in three years following a 21-14 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

Caleb Johnson led the way for Prairie View, who recorded a game-high 77 rushing yards on 14 attempts. It was David Murray, however, who scored two rushing touchdowns for the Panthers.

CJ Pressley anchored the Panthers on the defense, finishing with eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Damon Stewart did all he could to give Alabama State a chance to win this game, posting 372 passing yards on 27-of-38 passing and scoring two touchdowns.

Tyree Saunders led all receivers with 120 yards on six receptions and two touchdowns. Kisean Johnson hauled in nine receptions for 92 yards.

Prairie View scored the only points of the first half, capitalizing off an Alabama State special teams penalty, scoring on a one-yard touchdown run.

PVAMUFB: A final score with the Panthers taking the win over the Alabama State Hornets, being named the Western Division Champions. The team will be back in action December 2nd for the 2023 SWAC Football Championship against Florida A&M.



The Hornets had a chance to put points on the board to begin the second quarter but missed on a 32-yard field goal.

In their first offensive drive of the second half, the Panthers held the ball for over eight minutes, capped off by a second rushing touchdown to take a 14-0 lead.

Prairie View had a chance to take a 17-0 lead on its next possession but had its field goal attempt blocked.

Alabama State took advantage of the stop, scoring its first touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Panthers responded with a 54-yard passing touchdown from Trazon Connley to Chris Herron, scoring 21-7 with 8:53 remaining in the game.

With 16 seconds left, Alabama State scored on a 16-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to one possession.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Hornets attempted an onside kick that was initially dropped but later recovered to seal the win and the division title.