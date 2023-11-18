The South Carolina State Bulldogs closed out the 2023 campaign season in style posting a 44-17 victory over host Norfolk State Saturday at Dick Price Stadium.

The victory gives retiring head coach Buddy Pough his 151-career win and final as the leader of the Bulldog Football program.

“I’ve had a wonderful ride here at South Carolina State and will forever be grateful for what this university has done for me and my family,” said Pough. “I’m just so proud of what my guys accomplished today and happy for the seniors to send them out with a win.”

The Bulldogs wasted no time getting on the board, jumping out to a 14-3 lead off an 8-yard rush by redshirt freshman Josh Shaw and a 21-yard touchdown scamper by running back Tyler J. Smith at the 12:42 mark in the second quarter.

@SCState_Fb head coach Buddy Pough at the end of the handshake line Thursday as the Bulldogs conclude their last practice of the season. pic.twitter.com/1gjGznhLBE — TravisTandDsports (@travisTDsports) November 16, 2023

SCSU extended the lead on a 24-yard connection to Jordan Smith to push the lead to 20-3 early in the third quarter. Fields found himself in the endzone on a 6-yard rush to give the Bulldogs a 27-3 lead at the 6:28 mark.

Smith to Fields connection made another appearance on a 22-yard touchdown reception from Justin Smith-Brown with 3:22 remaining in the third. The Spartans closed out the third quarter with a 5-yard pass from C. Sapp to X. Evans to make the score 34-10.

SC State managed to roll off 10 unanswered points off a 1-yard run by freshman running back TJ Smith and a 24-yard field goal by junior kicker Gavin Zimmerman.

TJ Smith finished with 13 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown, while Tyler J. Smith chipped in 13 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. Josh Shaw added 13 carries for 69 yards and a score as well in the win.

Jordan Smith was the leader of the receiving corps, with four catches for 57 yards and two touchdowns on the day.