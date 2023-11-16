In a season marked by unexpected triumphs and challenges, HBCUs have showcased remarkable progress in college football. Teams like Howard and Benedict defied expectations, with Howard securing a significant win over North Carolina Central and advancing towards an opportunity to win a MEAC championship. NCCU could host an FCS playoff game, and Benedict could make a deep run in the NCAA Division II tournament.

HBCU Sports’ Chirs Stevens indicates that this gradual progress is a testament to the talent and skill present in HBCU football and urges the community to support these institutions financially and emotionally, emphasizing the importance of providing resources and mentorship to enhance student-athlete success.