Division II playoff football and the MEAC championship race dominate this weekend’s games. With the SWAC West situation very much up in the air (and two coaches out of a job), it promises to be another week of exciting scoreboard-watching.

It has been fun predicting the games in full this season, so it’s fitting up to the last week of 2023 that there are more questions than answers. It’s what makes HBCU football amazing.

Before the final full weekend, here are last week’s results.

Last Week’s Record: 10-7

Overall Record: 225-79

Best Pick: Virginia Union 20, Fayetteville State 13 (VUU won 21-10)

Worst Pick: North Carolina Central 31, Howard 28 (Howard won 50-20)

Game of the Week: Morgan State (4-5, 3-1 MEAC) at Howard (5-5, 3-1 MEAC), Saturday Nov. 18, 1 p.m. EST, ESPN+

The Bison are right where they want to be – in a spot to clinch their first outright MEAC championship since the glory days of Jay “Sky” Walker, Gary “Flea” Harrell, and the 1993 Howard team that was HBCU national champion. Standing in their way is a Morgan State team that has overcome close losses, a homecoming tragedy, and much more to have an outside shot at the MEAC title and a trip to the Celebration Bowl.

This is a styles-makes-fights situation, as Howard’s potent and versatile offense will have to try to find its way around the brick wall that is the Bears’ defense. Morgan State’s offense is in the hands of freshman quarterback Tahj Smith, and this could be a game where a legend is made if he can keep the Bison from making plans for Atlanta.

Prediction: Howard 21, Morgan State 16

Virginia Union (10-1, CIAA champions) at Kutztown (9-2, PSAC champions), NCAA Division II first-round playoffs, Saturday, Nov. 18, 12 p.m., NCAA.com

The Panthers proved to be the best the CIAA has to offer in 2023 after a revenge win over Fayetteville State in the conference championship game, securing the 11th D-II playoff bid in program history. They’ll be looking for their first playoff win against the Golden Bears, champions of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, who have allowed just 154 points the entire season.

KU also has nearly 1800 yards on the ground as a team, so this could be a matchup where whoever’s rushing offense can seize control and keep it throughout the contest. Union can certainly do that with Jada Byers and Curtis Allen. Still, if quarterback Christian Reid can throw a couple of big plays downfield, the Panthers have a good chance of advancing to the Super Region II semifinals.

Prediction: Virginia Union 18, Kutztown 14

Delaware State (1-9, 0-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central (8-2, 3-1 MEAC), Saturday Nov. 18, 2 p.m., ESPN+

The Eagles will likely be scoreboard-watching before taking the field against a Hornets team in rebuild mode, but that doesn’t mean Central will look past them. Delaware State gave Howard fits before falling 17-10 and is capable of offensive explosions (48 points against Virginia-Lynchburg and 44 against Central Connecticut State).

If the Celebration Bowl is out, NCCU will need to focus on finishing the regular season strong so that a trip to the NCAA FCS playoffs will serve as a nice consolation prize.

Prediction: North Carolina Central 35, Delaware State 17

Alabama State (6-3, 5-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M (5-5, 5-2 SWAC), Saturday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. EST, ESPN+ and Alcorn State (6-4, 5-2 SWAC) at Jackson State (7-3, 5-2 SWAC), Saturday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. EST, ESPN+

The SWAC West could finally be decided Saturday as PVAMU hosts an excellent Alabama State team that has now added an efficient offense with its top-notch defense. The Soul Bowl might end up being the Blood and Guts Bowl as Jackson State has a chance to put Alcorn State out of its misery – and contention for the SWAC West crown – with a win.

The wild card is that if Alcorn and Prairie View lose, then Grambling can win the West at the Bayou Classic —another chaotic Saturday in Black College Football.

Predictions: Prairie View 23, Alabama State 20; Jackson State 27, Alcorn State 23

Division I

Alabama A&M 31, Mississippi Valley State 14

Texas Southern 20, UAPB 17

Florida A&M 28, Bethune-Cookman 18

South Carolina State 22, Norfolk State 21

Tennessee State 29, Tennessee Tech 24

Campbell 32, North Carolina A&T 24

Elon 35, Hampton 21