You might also like

You might also like

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Howard Bison have shaken things up in the MEAC after taking control of first place following a 50-20 win over the North Carolina Central.

Howard is now 5-5 overall (3-1 in the MEAC) and one victory away from clinching the MEAC championship and a berth in the Celebration Bowl.

The loss for North Carolina Central snapped a 13-game winning streak against FCS opponents dating back to last season.

The Bison offense produced 521 offensive yards, the most they’ve recorded against an FCS opponent this season.

Quinton Williams picked the perfect time to have his best performance of the season, tallying 277 passing yards, completing 23-of-33 pass attempts, and scoring three touchdowns.

He was aided by Kasey Hawthorne, who accounted for six receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

In the backfield, Jarett Hunter led the Bison with 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns, followed by Eden James, who had 84 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Darrian Brokenburr led the Howard defensive unit, getting constant pressure on the Eagles offense to the tune of three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central had its worst performance, only managing 198 offensive yards.

Davius Richard was not his standard playmaking self, recording just 77 passing yards, throwing one TD, and adding a 76-yard rushing touchdown.

From the start, Howard set the tone, playing with an energy North Carolina Central could not match.

The Eagles did their best to put together some big plays, including Brandon Codrington scoring on an 85-yard punt return.

In the end, it was their inability to get stops on defense that led to their downfall in this game.

Next week, Howard will need a win against Morgan State to clinch the MEAC and a spot in the Celebration Bowl.

Despite the loss, North Carolina Central is not out of the running for the Celebration Bowl just yet. The Eagles will need to beat Delaware State and Howard to lose to Morgan State.

Even Morgan State can be in the Celebration Bowl if they beat Howard and North Carolina Central loses to Delaware State.