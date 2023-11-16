Alabama A&M and Mississippi Valley State will conclude their regular seasons with a Thursday night matchup in Huntsville.

The Bulldogs (4-6) have a 2-5 conference record in SWAC play. Alabama A&M has lost three straight, including a 31-14 defeat at Bethune-Cookman last Saturday. The Bulldogs raced out to a 14-0 lead after a 19-yard touchdown pass from Quincy Casey to Cameron Young and a Xavier Lankford 2-yard run just four seconds in the second quarter. However, the Wildcats took the lead for good with 21 fourth-quarter points in picking up the home win.

“We need to get a win and get to number five on the season, 4-1 at home, and just end the season with a win on a good note,” said Bulldogs head coach Connell Maynor.

Mississippi Valley State (1-9, 1-6 SWAC) enters Thursday night’s game riding a four-game losing skid after a 20-3 loss last Saturday against Alabama State. The Delta Devils led 3-0 with less than 10 minutes left in the opening quarter, but the Hornets struck for back-to-back touchdowns and cruised to the win. Mississippi Valley State finished with 117 total yards of offense, including 32 yards on the ground.

Despite its struggles on the season, MVSU wants to continue to progress moving forward as a program.

“We just want to continue to do the little things right,” said Delta Devils head coach Kendrick Wade. “We’re trying to undo things that have been going on for decades. We know some of the problems we have didn’t start overnight and won’t be fixed overnight. We’re just going to continue preaching the right things.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including time and streaming info.

What time is the Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State game?

Date: Thursday, Nov. 16

Thursday, Nov. 16 Time: 6 p.m. CST

The Delta Devils and Wildcats get started Thursday, Nov. 16, at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama.

What channel is the Alabama A&M vs. Mississippi Valley State game on?

B-CU vs. Mississippi Valley State can be seen on the Alabama A&M YouTube channel.

Where can I listen to the game?