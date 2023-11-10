When we examined the SWAC West scenarios last week, entering Week 10, four teams were still in the running to win the division title. That four-team list has since been reduced to three, now that Grambling State has been eliminated from contention.

The remaining teams are Alcorn State, Southern University, and Prairie View A&M.

Here are the scenarios of the eligible teams still vying to win the SWAC West division, which includes the possibility of one team clinching the division this weekend.

The division winner will face Florida A&M in the SWAC Championship Game in Tallahassee, Fla., on Dec 2.

Alcorn State – (6-3, 5-1 SWAC)

Securing sole position of first place in the SWAC West, after a convincing win over Southern last Saturday, the Braves currently sit in the driver’s seat and are the only team that controls its destiny heading into Week 11.

Scenario: Alcorn State can clinch the SWAC West division Sunday with a win over Texas Southern and a Prairie View loss to Southern. Otherwise, the Braves must win their last two games against TSU and Jackson State on Nov. 18.

Remaining games: (Sunday, Nov. 12) at Texas Southern, (Nov. 18) at Jackson State

Southern – (5-3, 4-1 SWAC)

The Jaguars lost control of their destiny after a devastating 44-21 loss last Saturday to Alcorn State. Because of the loss, Southern loses any potential head-to-head tiebreaker to Alcorn State.

Scenario: Southern needs to win its last two remaining games against Prairie View and Grambling and needs Alcorn State to lose its last two games against Texas Southern and Jackson State.

Remaining games: (Nov. 11) Prairie View A&M, (Nov. 25) Grambling (New Orleans)

Prairie View A&M – (3-5, 3-2 SWAC)

The Panthers needed some help last week entering Week 10 and received welcomed news when Alabama State defeated Grambling State 17-6 in the Port City Classic in Mobile, Alabama. Grambling previously held any potential tiebreaker over PV due to winning the State Fair Classic over the Panthers 35-20. GSU’s loss to Alabama State eliminated the Tigers’ chances of winning the SWAC West.

Scenario: The Panthers need to win their remaining two games and need Alcorn State to lose one of its last two games to win the West. Because PV defeated Alcorn State on Sept. 23, the Panthers hold a potential tiebreaker over Alcorn State should the Braves lose one of their last two games.

Remaining games: (Nov. 11) at Southern, (Nov 18) Alabama State

Elimination game note

Saturday’s 2:00 p.m. game between Prairie View and Southern at A.W. Munford Stadium in Baton Rouge will be, for all intents and purposes, an elimination game. The loser of that game will be eliminated from SWAC West contention.