The SWAC football West division race to a championship is a tight contest going into Week 10 with no clear frontrunner, as Alcorn State, Southern, Grambling, and Prairie View all vie for a chance to battle SWAC East champion Florida A&M on Dec. 2 in Tallahassee, Florida.

While the path to winning a division title is easier for some and not so easy for others, here are the scenarios for each of the four teams heading into Saturday.

Southern – (5-3, 4-1 SWAC)

Scenario: The Jaguars control their destiny. Southern wins the SWAC West by winning its last three games. Southern’s 14-10 loss to Alabama State on Sept. 2 only becomes a factor should the Jags finish the season in a first-place tie where results against SWAC East teams are considered.

Remaining games: (Nov. 4) at Alcorn State, (Nov. 11) Prairie View A&M, (Nov. 25) Grambling (New Orleans)

Alcorn State – (5-3, 4-1 SWAC)

Scenario: The Braves control their destiny. Alcorn State wins the SWAC West by winning its last three games. Like Southern, Alcorn State’s Sept. 23 loss to Prairie View A&M only becomes a factor should the Braves finish the season in a first-place tie.

Remaining games: (Nov. 4) Southern, (Nov. 11) at Texas Southern, (Nov. 18) at Jackson State

Grambling – (4-4, 3-2 SWAC)

Scenario: The Tigers need to win all their remaining games and need Alcorn State to lose two of its last three games to represent the West division. Alcon State holds any potential tiebreaker over GSU due to the Braves’ 25-24 win over Grambling on Oct. 7.

Remaining games: (Nov. 4) Alabama State (Mobile, AL), (Nov. 10) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, (Nov. 25) Southern (New Orleans)

Prairie View A&M – (3-5, 3-2 SWAC)

Scenario: The Panthers need to win all of their remaining games and need Grambling and Alcorn State each to lose one of their final three games to win the West. Grambling holds any potential tiebreaker over Prairie View due to Grambling defeating the Panthers in the State Fair Classic on Sept. 30. However, because PV defeated Alcorn State back on Sept. 23, the Panthers would win a potential tiebreaker over Alcorn State should the Braves lose one of their last three games.

Remaining games: (Nov. 4) Arkansas-Pine Bluff, (Nov. 11) at Southern, (Nov. 18) Alabama State