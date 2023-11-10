Championship Saturday has arrived in Division II, while the MEAC race could be decided this weekend in Week 11 of the HBCU football season.

Last week saw few surprises, but as our co-game of the week will illustrate, one of those surprises meant a great deal to the outcome of a conference’s final standings. Could the same happen this week?

The only way to find out is to play the games. Before this week’s predictions, let’s look at Week 10’s numbers.

Last Week’s Record: 21-7

Overall Record: 215-72

Best Pick: Morgan State 24, Delaware State 17 (Morgan State won 24-17)

Worst Pick: Fort Valley State 27, Albany State 17 and Tuskegee 20, Miles 16 (ASU won 13-7, Miles won 35-10)

Game of the Week: Benedict (10-0, 8-0 SIAC) vs. Albany State (6-4, 6-2 SIAC), SIAC championship game, Lakewood Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m. EST, ESPN

Benedict and Albany State were picked as SIAC championship game participants in July, so you could argue there’s no surprise in this matchup.

However, while the Tigers took a straight line to Atlanta (their second consecutive unbeaten regular season), the Golden Rams’ route had a few detours and twists on their road to the A.

Losses to D-II contenders Wingate and Valdosta, along with conference losses to vastly improved Allen and Edward Waters, had ASU on the ropes until a furious two-week rally that saw them dominate Miles and edge their bitter rivals Fort Valley State to get to the SIAC title game, so Quinn Gray’s first Albany team is battle tested.

They’ll need to lean heavily on that experience as BC comes in with legitimate D-II playoff run aspirations, led by a defense featuring defensive linemen Loobert Denelus, Jayden Broughton, and Ja’ron Kilpatrick in the secondary. Transfer QB Aeneas Dennis has done a masterful job conducting the Tiger offense, with running back Deondra Duhart and receiver Nicholas Sowell leading the way.

ASU counters with grad student QB Dionte Bonneau, who’s done a solid job filling in for the injured Isaiah Knowles. Ralph Lovett is their top receiving threat, and Frederick Gaines and Aljahnod Thomas lead their running game. Redshirt senior Jalen Mitchell leads a Golden Ram defense second only to Benedict in points allowed this season.

This game will come down to momentum. Benedict has kept at an even level all season long, while Albany State is in the middle of one of their high peaks. Will it be enough to knock the Tigers from the unbeaten ranks?

Prediction: Benedict 28, Albany State 21

Virginia Union (9-1, 5-0 CIAA North) vs. Fayetteville State (8-2, 5-0 CIAA South), CIAA championship game, Salem Stadium, Salem, Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 11, 3 p.m., HBCUGo

In a rematch of a regular season monsoon that Fayetteville State won 10-7, the Broncos are looking to win their second straight conference championship, while the Panthers are looking for their first since 2001.

The big difference between that Sept. 23 meeting and this Saturday’s title game is that the Panthers didn’t have the services of Jada Byers then. Byers has since returned to form, leading the conference in rushing (950 yards) and total touchdowns (15). VUU’s CIAA-leading defense is an aggressive unit, with defensive lineman Isaac Anderson and defensive back William Davis (tied for the conference lead in interceptions with five) leading the way.

The Broncos have won 8 straight games since their two losses to D-II powers UNC-Pembroke and Lenoir-Rhyne, but it hasn’t been easy. FSU ranked 10th out of 12 teams in total points per game (17.4), which is a tribute to how incredible their defense, led by defensive ends Shawn Robinson and Shi Gaskin and DBs Dylan Morris and Kolby Merritt, has been.

They could repeat well if FSU can get two or three big plays from their offense. If not, Virginia Union might be able to establish a lead and hold onto it throughout the contest.

Prediction: Virginia Union 20, Fayetteville State 13

North Carolina Central (8-1, 3-0 MEAC) at Howard (4-5, 2-1 MEAC), Saturday Nov. 11, 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Despite their stunning loss at South Carolina State last weekend, the Bison still control their destiny leading into Saturday’s make-or-break game against the defending champion Eagles, who head coach Trei Oliver says have not played their best game yet.

NCCU ranked No. 9 in all of FCS football, can clinch the MEAC with a win on Saturday, so the Eagles have all the motivation they need, while Howard will need to cut down on mistakes and not fall behind early to keep their title hopes alive.

Prediction: North Carolina Central 31, Howard 28

Keiser University (7-2, 6-0 Sun Conference) at Florida Memorial (6-3, 5-1 Sun Conference), Saturday Nov. 11, 1 p.m.

Head coach Bobby Rome II has turned the Lions around in just two seasons on the job, going from 2-9 in 2021 to 6-3 this year with a chance at a share of the Sun Conference championship this weekend. The Lions are averaging under 40 points per game in a high-powered, fast-paced attack that has kept opponents on their heels all season.

They’ll need more of the same to beat Sun leader Keiser, coming in unbeaten in conference play. It’s easy to say this is a tall challenge for FMU, but after all, they did go to NCAA Division II Edward Waters and win earlier this season so that the Lions could roar their way to a share of a conference title.

Predictions: Florida Memorial 45, Keiser 38

Division I

Norfolk State 17, Delaware State 13

South Carolina State 20, Morgan State 17

Grambling 33, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 15

Alabama A&M 24, Bethune-Cookman 14

Prairie View A&M 27, Southern 21

Alabama State 31, Mississippi Valley State 18

Florida A&M 35, Lincoln (Ca.) 10

Tennessee State 25, Eastern Illinois 19

North Carolina A&T 34, Rhode Island 30

William & Mary 29, Hampton 16

Division II/NAIA

U of Charleston 30, West Virginia State 14

Langston 26, Wayland Baptist 17

Kennesaw State 32, Virginia-Lynchburg 20