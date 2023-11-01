The Morgan State football team posted its first victory in over two months Saturday, but the fallout from their battle with Norfolk State is just beginning.

According to a statement released by MSU athletic director Dena Freeman-Patton and reported by the Virginian-Pilot, the university is investigating an altercation between the football team and members of the Norfolk State band.

A video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, appears to show punches being thrown by Bears football players in the direction of the Spartan band under the stands of Dick Price Stadium, a section of Presidential Parkway where visiting fans usually are walking to their seats.

“This matter is currently being investigated and will result in any appropriate actions needed to be taken,” Freeman-Patton said. “What transpired off the field is not reflective of what Morgan State University stands for or the core value it upholds.”