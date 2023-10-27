We are on the road to conference championship time in Week 9 of the HBCU football season, and there are some clinching scenarios to be had in this weekend’s slate of games.

A matchup that has not been seen in HBCU football since 1959 could serve as a preview of the SWAC championship game.

In the SIAC, one of three teams locked in a tie for second place in the conference looks to separate themselves from the pack. Also, the CIAA South could be decided in Week 10 should a longshot contender come away victorious this weekend.

Here are the five games to watch this weekend.

Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State

The most heated rivalry in HBCU football returns when the Alabama A&M Bulldogs face off against the Alabama State Hornets in the 82nd edition of the Magic City Classic.

Last year, Alabama State snapped a four-game losing streak against Alabama A&M, winning 24-17 on a game-winning touchdown. Alabama State has not won two straight against A&M since 2013. In addition to getting bragging rights in this intense rivalry game, the Bulldogs also want to keep its longshot hopes of a SWAC East division title alive.

With a win and a Florida A&M loss, Alabama A&M would have a chance to play for the division lead with a matchup against the Rattlers set to take place the following week.

Prairie View A&M vs. Florida A&M

Speaking of Florida A&M, they will look to remain undefeated in SWAC competition when they host the Prairie View A&M Panthers for homecoming.

In what could be a preview of this year’s SWAC championship game, this will be the first time these two teams have played against each other since 1959. Both teams currently sit at the top of their respective divisions, though Prairie View A&M is in a three-way tie with Southern and Alcorn State for first place.

A Prairie View A&M win could produce some slight drama in the SWAC East, which Florida A&M has completely controlled since the beginning of the year.

Miles vs. Albany State

The Albany State Golden Rams are fighting for their season this Saturday when they welcome the Miles Golden Bears.

In a rematch of the 2018, 2019, and 2021 SIAC championship games, Albany State is looking to get back in the win column after two straight losses.

The last time these two teams faced each other, it was the Golden Rams who came away with a 20-3 win. This marked their third straight win over the Golden Bears, including a win in the 2021 SIAC championship game.

Miles is attempting to maintain its position with three other teams fighting for second place in the conference.

Winston-Salem State vs. Johnson C. Smith

The Winston-Salem State Rams have a chance to play for their first CIAA South division title since 2016, with their matchup against the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls being their first step toward that goal.

Last weekend, Johnson C. Smith was eliminated from division title contention after losing to the reigning champion Fayetteville State Broncos.

Should Fayetteville State lose its game against Shaw and WSSU beat Johnson C. Smith, the Rams and Broncos would enter the final week playing for a spot in the CIAA title game.

History is firmly implanted on the side of Winston-Salem State, who have won 13 straight games against Johnson C. Smith.

Edward Waters vs. Allen

Two of the most exciting teams in HBCU football clash in week 9 of the season when the Edward Waters Tigers face the Allen Yellow Jackets.

Edward Waters, affectionately known as the Cardiac Cats, has the run of a lifetime, winning five straight games.

Their last two wins came under dramatic circumstances, scoring touchdowns in the final seconds of each to win the game. Allen, on the other hand, is in the midst of its best season in ages, having already clinched its first winning season since the 1960s.

Both teams are on a positive trajectory, with this game serving as a preview of two teams poised to become contenders in the SIAC.