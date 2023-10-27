It is the stretch run in HBCU football as conference and division races heat up. That only means these most important games will require special performances. Here are three players who could decide matters come Saturday.

Joel Felder | Running Back | West Virginia State

Through seven games, Joel Felder is the second leading rusher in the Mountain East Conference with 847 yards, trailing only 940 yards of Charleston’s Chavron Wright. Fielder has topped the 100-yard mark in five of the Yellow Jackets’ seven games, with a season-high of 159 yards against Concord on Sept. 16.

Although Felder has not cracked 100 yards in the Yellow Jackets’ last two games, he and the WVSU run game will contend with a UNC Pembroke defense that has allowed 687 yards and 11 touchdowns in its previous two outings, including 470 against Fairmont State.

Xavier Lankford | Quarterback | Alabama A&M

Xavier Lankford has, by and large, provided steady quarterback play, which has paved the way for his solidification of the position. Lankford, named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week earlier in the season, has appeared in five games, completing 57 of his 100 pass attempts for 670 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Alabama A&M has a date with Alabama State and their defense that allows just 18.6 points per contest in the 82nd Magic City Classic.

Edwin Kleinpeter Jr. | Quarterback | Miles College

In his second season, head coach Sam Shade has the Golden Bears program headed in the right direction at 6-2 and in the mix for a spot in the SIAC Championship game.

The play of quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter Jr. has been one of the prime drivers in Miles’ turnaround. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native has been in the control of the SIAC’s second most proficient scoring offense that averages 32.6 points per game, a mark only dwarfed by the 41.3 points per game put up by current conference juggernaut Benedict.

Kleinpeter is the SIAC’s fourth-leading passer, completing 120 of 206 passes for 1,720 yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Kleinpeter and the Miles offense will have to contend with Albany State, who is also looking to stay in the conference game picture and brings the SIAC’s third-best defense.