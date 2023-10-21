You might also like

The Howard Bison opened up MEAC conference play in dramatic fashion, overcoming an 11-point deficit to defeat the Norfolk State Spartans 27-23 in their homecoming game.

In addition to winning its conference opener, Howard snaps a two-game losing streak with the win improving its overall record to 3-4.

Norfolk State, on the other hand, dropped its third straight game, falling to 2-5 on the season.

Quinton Williams threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown. Richie Ilarraza caught five passes for 82 yards.

Despite the loss, Otto Kuhns had his best performance of the season for the Spartans recording 218 passing yards on 16-of-26 passing and a touchdown. Tavian Morris led all receivers with 87 yards on four receptions.

After scoring a touchdown on their first offensive drive, the Bison went cold failing to record a first down on their next three offensive possessions.

In addition, two first-half turnovers proved costly for Howard as each led to Norfolk State touchdowns putting them in a 17-6 hole. The Bison would convert on a field goal to go into halftime down 17-9.

After trading field goals with Norfolk State, Howard tied the game on a 45-yard passing touchdown to Eden James along with a two-point conversion to make the score 20-20 with 9:13 remaining.

Norfolk State briefly took the lead back connecting on a 36-yard field goal.

Howard responded by fighting through a penalty-riddled drive connecting on a 15-yard go-ahead passing touchdown to give them the lead for good.

With one more chance to win the game, Norfolk State came up short when Kenny Gallop intercepted a pass to seal the win.