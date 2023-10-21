You might also like

The Virginia State Trojans’ undefeated run has ended following a 17-16 loss to the Elizabeth City State Vikings.

Elizabeth City State snapped a five-game losing streak, beating Virginia State for the first time since 2011 (it had lost its last 10 against them).

Vikings running back Zechariah Adams-Duckson led the charge with 136 rushing yards on 32 attempts. Quarterback Donoven Davenport posted 142 passing yards and a touchdown, with leading receiver Ian Edwards contributing four receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown.

The Trojans had its worst performance of the season in the run game, only managing a season-low 46 rushing yards on 31 attempts.

Quarterback Jordan Davis did his best to give the Trojans a chance to win, tallying 282 passing yards, completing 22-of-34 attempts, and scoring two touchdowns (including a rushing touchdown).

After falling behind 7-3, Elizabeth City State scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Davenport to Edwards to take a 10-7 lead at halftime.

The Vikings extended their lead on the first defensive possession of the second half on a pick-six by Dev’on Grant.

Trailing 17-10 with 2:09 remaining in the game, Virginia State scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Davis to Lucas Nunez.

However, the Trojans could not connect on the extra point attempt, making the score 17-16 with 1:11 remaining.

Virginia State’s hopes for a comeback were put to rest on the onside kick attempt when they prematurely recovered the ball before it reached the required 10 yards, yielding an illegal touching penalty.

As a result of their loss, the Trojans drop to 5-1 in conference play, putting them in a tie at the top of the CIAA North with their division rival Virginia Union.

Provided both teams win their respective games next weekend, the Trojans and Panthers will meet in the final week of the regular season with the CIAA North division title on the line.