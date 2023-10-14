As both teams entered Saturday SWAC intra-divisional football game with 1-4 records, neither Texas Southern nor Bethune-Cookman have had the seasons they were hoping for.

Taking advantage of turnovers and a strong performance from LaDarius Owens, the Tigers left Daytona feeling better about themselves, hanging on to defeat the Wildcats 34-31.

Texas Southern got on the board first with a 10-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard field goal off the foot of Chris Falkenburg that put the Tigers up 3-0. Texas Southern’s next points came as time expired in the first quarter on a LaDarius Owens 42-yard scamper that extended the Tigers’ advantage to 10-0. Bethune was finally able to get on the board when Tylik Bethea found the end zone from a yard out to trim the deficit to 10-7.

Texas Southern responded on their next offensive possession, when Owens scored his second touchdown of the day, this from a yard out to push the lead to 17-7. The Tigers’ defense would supply the team’s next points when Terry Lindsey fumbled and Jacob Williams recovered and took it 95 yards to the house, giving Texas Southern a 24-7 lead.

Darnell Deas’ 61-yard return of the subsequent kickoff set B-CU up at the Texas Southern 32 yard-line. The drive stalled out at the Tiger 9-yard line before Cade Hechter’s 26-yard field goal brought the Wildcats closer at 24-10.

Texas Southern responded with a 6-play, 53 yard that concluded with a 27-yard Falkenburg field goal that extended the Tigers’ lead to 27-10 heading into halftime.

Bethune scored two touchdowns in a dominant third quarter, holding the ball for 11:06 and outgaining TSU 141 to 33, pulling within three points at 27-24.

Xavier Player’s interception of a Luke Sprague pass set the Texas Southern offense up deep in B-CU territory. Owens took it in from 5 yards out for his third score of the day to extend the Texas Southern advantage to 34-24.

Luke Sprague found Jaiden Bivens from 6 yards out to pull the Wildcats to 34-31 with 0:43 left in the contest, but they would be unable to draw any closer as Texas Southern was able to run the remaining time off the clock to secure the victory.

LaDarius Owens, the SWAC’s second-leading rusher, punished the Wildcats, running for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also had 1 reception for 24 yards.

Up next for Texas Southern (2-4, 1-2) is playing host to the Rattlers of Florida A&M. Bethune-Cookman (1-5, 0-3) will face Southern next week in Jacksonville, FL.