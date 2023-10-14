You might also like

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs not only spoiled Grambling State;s homecoming with a 45-24 win Saturday, but they also got a crucial road win to give themselves a chance in the SWAC East division race.

The Bulldogs improved their record to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play with the win. Following Jackson State’s loss to Alabama State, these teams are now all in a three-way tie for second place in the division.

On the other hand, Grambling State drops to 3-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play. The Tigers now drop to fourth place in the SWAC West division having entered the day in a three-way tie with Alcorn State and Southern.

Bulldogs quarterback Xavier Lankford had a big day on the ground with 193 rushing yards on 16 attempts and two touchdowns. He also added 127 passing yards and a touchdown.

Donovan Eaglin got in on the action with 97 rushing yards and a season-high two rushing touchdowns.

Myles Crawley led the Tigers with 244 passing yards completing 21-of-36 passes and a touchdown adding a rushing touchdown. Antonio Jones led all receivers with six receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

With the game deadlocked at 17-17 at halftime, Grambling State put themselves in front in its first offensive possession of the second half to take a 24-17 lead.

From there, Alabama A&M took over scoring touchdowns on four of its five possessions in the second half to put the game away.