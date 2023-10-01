You might also like

One of the more festive HBCU football classic games, the State Fair Classic, occurred Saturday night in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl.

The game between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M resulted in the Tigers winning a 35-20 contest that snapped a five-game Panther win streak.

What isn’t as definitive is the winner of the halftime show between the two bands: the Grambling State World Famed Marching Band and the Prairie View Marching Storm.

We’ve managed to find videos of both performances. Take a moment to watch each show and then participate in our poll below to determine a winner.

Grambling State



Prairie View A&M



The poll will close Thursday (Oct. 5) at 11:59 p.m.