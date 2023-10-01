One of the more festive HBCU football classic games, the State Fair Classic, occurred Saturday night in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl.
The game between Grambling State and Prairie View A&M resulted in the Tigers winning a 35-20 contest that snapped a five-game Panther win streak.
What isn’t as definitive is the winner of the halftime show between the two bands: the Grambling State World Famed Marching Band and the Prairie View Marching Storm.
We’ve managed to find videos of both performances. Take a moment to watch each show and then participate in our poll below to determine a winner.
Grambling State
Prairie View A&M
The poll will close Thursday (Oct. 5) at 11:59 p.m.
