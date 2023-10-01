You might also like

For the first time since 2017, Grambling State can claim victory over Prairie View A&M in State Fair Classic.

The Tigers sailed past the Panthers 35-20 on Saturday night at the Cotton Bowl.

The win improved Grambling State to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Prairie View A&M dropped to 2-3 and 2-1 in the conference.

Myles Crawley continued to show why he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the SWAC, throwing for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-40 passing. He connected with eight different receivers in the win.

The Grambling rushing attack was strong again, running for over 200 yards against a SWAC opponent for the second week. Floyd Chalk was the leading rusher for the Tigers, gaining 84 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown.

Chance Williams was also vital for GSU, taking the ball 16 times for 75 yards and a TD.

As a team, GSU gained 451 total yards.

Defensively, Lewis Matthews and Javon Carter made life hard for the Panthers. Matthews made a game-high nine tackles, while Carter made eight stops with two sacks. The G-Men defense also recorded a season-high four sacks.

Tanner Rinker accounted for all Grambling State scoring in the first quarter, nailing a pair of field goals of 28 and 32 yards. The Tigers trailed PVAMU 7-6 heading into the second quarter.

With the Panthers leading 10-9, Grambling State took over at its 48-yard line with 6:38 to go in the half. The Tigers marched the ball down to the PVAMU 12-yard line. Crawley found Lyndon Rash on the right side of the end zone. Rinker added the PAT, giving GSU a 16-10 lead with 1:18 remaining in the half.

Prairie View A&M moved quickly moved the ball to the GSU 5-yard line on the ensuing drive, but Carlos Vallagomez missed a 22-yard field goal attempt wide-left, keeping the Tigers in front heading into the locker room.

In the third quarter, PVAMU’s Villagomez trimmed GSU’s lead to 16-13 on a 42-yard field goal with 6:18 to go in the period. Crawley saddled up and led Grambling on an 11-play, 87-yard drive that ran 5:02 off the clock.

The redshirt junior gunslinger connected with Rash again for a 6-yard TD pass this time. The 2-point conversion failed, giving the Tigers a 22-13 lead at 1:06.

Prairie View A&M struck back immediately when Conner Wisham broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run, making it 22-20 GSU with 10 seconds to go in the third.

On GSU’s first drive of the fourth quarter, Crawley continued to dice up the PVAMU secondary, moving into Panther territory with a 30-yard pass to Rash, placing the ball at the Prairie View 28-yard line.

Javon Robinson turned a short key into a 16-yard reception, giving the Tigers a first and ten at the 11-yard line. Two plays later, Chance Williams ran into the end zone for a 4-yard TD, stretching the lead to 29-20 with 12:44 remaining.

Cedric Anderson notched his team-leading second interception of the year, picking off a pass with 8:12 to play.

Floyd Chalk put the game away for good with a 3-yard touchdown gallop with 39 seconds left.

Prairie View A&M was led by quarterback Trazon Connley, who completed 11-of-23 passes for 223 yards and an interception. As a team, PVAMU gained 365 yards of offense.

Courtesy: Grambling Athletics