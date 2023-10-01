After a not as easy as it looked 31-7 win over Mississippi Valley State Saturday night, many Florida A&M Rattlers observers were questioning the football team’s offense, most notably quarterback Jeremy Moussa.

FAMU head coach Willie Simmons took to X, formerly known as Twitter, Sunday morning to defend his quarterback.

“BREAKING NEWS!!! I’m not in the least bit concerned about what anyone says about Jeremy Moussa,” Simmons posted. “We embrace the passion from the critics, but he’s earned the right to lead us. And leaders must be allowed to work through their mistakes and he will!”

Simmons followed his words up with the image of then-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens defending Tony Romo, saying, “That’s my quarterback.”

The Rattlers, 4-1 overall and 3-0 in SWAC East play, scored just 10 points in the first half against Valley, then woke up for three second-half touchdowns to keep their commanding division lead. Moussa threw two interceptions against MVSU but also led the Rattlers on three second-half scoring drives.

Going into Saturday, Moussa led the SWAC in passing yards and passing yards per game.

FAMU will face Southern at A.W. Mumford Stadium in Baton Rouge on Saturday.